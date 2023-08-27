Congress and BRS in a deal brokered by Majlis Kharge and Congress ready to drown their own party hoping to defeat BJP- Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana voters are aware that Congress and BRS have become good friends in a deal brokered by AIMIM. The deal is a step in the direction that Congress and its president Mallikharjun Kharge are prepared to sacrifice their own party to the BJP, said Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, and BJP Telangana state president G Kishan Reddy.

He said Telangana voters know voting to Congress is a seat gifted to the BRS party. In a bid to damage control, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, during the public meeting in Chevella on Saturday, falsely said that CM KCR never appeared on any anti-BJP platform. Contrary to this, the BRS and Congress have always been partners working in tandem. The Congress-BRS partnership is an open secret. The Congress Party and 'the family' for their hatred toward Narendra Modi will go to any extent to defeat the BJP, including sacrificing their own party and transferring their votes to a corrupt and ineffective KCR.

Kishan Reddy asked that the BRS recently give 10 acres of prime property land to the Congress Party for Rs 2 lakh while having no land to construct 2BHK housing for the poor. Can Mallikarjun Kharge confirm if his party has no deal with BRS to grab this land?

Also, recently, BRS executive president KT Ramarao said that the BRS will be a part of a coalition party in their attempt to defeat the BJP. This anti-BJP platform that KTR talked about was also repeated by party members in Congress and BRS. Both sides at all levels state this openly in public platforms. How long does Kharge want to hide this secret understanding? Is he waiting till the Telangana election is completed so that they can come out in the open?

Telangana Congress MLAs are in BRS without even resigning from the party. Has Congress done anything for their disqualification, or is this a part of the internal understanding between BRS and Congress?

During the recent presidential elections, the BRS led a campaign for the Congress candidates bidding in Telangana. Is the Congress-BRS joint hatred for the tribal community that has led both to come together to block a woman belonging to the tribal community from the top post of the country?

Is Congress happy with the merger of its legislative party in the Telangana State Legislative Council? What have they done to undo this?

That apart, the communal MIM is the glue binding Congress and BRS's decision to oppose the Uniform Civil Code. Can the Congress Party confirm that they will not take BRS support in opposing the Uniform Civil Code?

The whole country witnessed how recently the Congress-BRS closed the ranks to vote in the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, both supporting AAP in the Government of Delhi service bill, despite the centre having the right to frame laws in Delhi, other non-NDA regional parties in support of the national interest. Does Congress still deny this?

Both parties had a pact at the state level in the undivided state when the Congress-led UPA government at the centre was under the Super Prime Minister Sonia Gandhi, in which BRS chief KCR served as a union minister. Has the Congress-BRS relationship not continued to flourish since then?

If Mallikarjun Kharge has any integrity, he should answer these questions. Otherwise, his silence will only reconfirm what people of the state already know that both parties' alliance is out in the open in Telangana.