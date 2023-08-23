Congress, BJP raring to cash in on anti-incumbency factor

Sanathnagar constituency will be witnessing a triangular contest as both the national parties Congress and BJP are expected to field strong contenders for the ensuing Assembly polls and will be cashing in on anti-incumbency factor.

BRS has effectively paved the path for the re-election bid of the sitting MLA, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who stands as a prominent figure with no viable opponent or potential dissent from within the party. The Minister overseeing Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Cinematography has secured victory in five previous MLA elections, notably in the 2008 bypolls, while experiencing two defeats from the Secunderabad Assembly Constituency in 2004 and 2009. Serving as the constituency’s representative since 2014, he holds a widespread recognition and is a well-known name in local politics, contributing significantly to the city’s political landscape.

A prominent contender emerging from the Congress ranks is Kota Neelima, who has transitioned from journalism to politics. Presently serving as the general secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee, she is married to Pawan Khera, a notable figure within the party who holds the position of Chairman of the National Congress' Media and Publicity Department. With a solid educational background and recognised as a social activist beyond the realm of politics, Kota Neelima, a Telugu speaking woman, appears to be a strong possibility for the party’s candidate nomination.

Will father and son lock horns?

The others who are aspirants are local politicians including former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy’s son Marri Aditya Reddy and his associate (when Shashidhar was in Congress) and former Corporator from Sanathnagar MdAyub Khan. Political analysts are eagerly watching the developments in case both son and father get a chance to contest from national parties. Aditya Reddy had contested as an Independent candidate from Tandoor in 2018 and remains active.

Marri Shashidar Reddy who also served as Vice Chairman at National Disaster Management Authority, after resigning from Congress in 2022 remains a strong contender for Sanathnagar seat from BJP. The senior leader who represents the constituency had won four times from Sanathnagar. The son of former Chief Minister, Marri Chenna Reddy, he wants to make a comeback this time representing BJP. The septuagenarian is known for maintaining his composure and remains noncontroversial.

The other aspirants from the party are B Shyam Sunder Goud party floor leader of erstwhile MCH (Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad), KurmaHemalatha present Corporator of Bansilalpet and Akula Vijaya, BJP National Executive Committee member.

Both Congress and BJP are likely to make the most out of the anti-incumbency factor locally.

Political analysts however believe that with an increase in number of contestants from Sanathnagar including possibility of TDP throwing its hat will only contribute to the strengthening of Talasani’scandidature.