Congress, BJP’s truth is out: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Finance Minister, T Harish Rao, said on Tuesday that the BJP may not get a single seat in Telangana after the acknowledgement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the Centre blocked Rs 25,000 crore grants for not fixing motors for agriculture pump sets.

Speaking at a roadshow in Husnabad, Harish Rao recalled that as the Finance Minister, he said several times that Rs 25,000 crore had been blocked for Telangana, and now the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has admitted this. Harish Rao highlighted that Rs 25,000 crore was not important; the interest of 62 lakh farmers was significant for the BRS.

He said that the other day, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar came and said that he was giving five hours of electricity there. In Telangana, KCR gives 24 hours of continuous power. The Congress is saying that three hours of current is enough, BJP insists on putting meters on the motors. The truth about the Congress and BJP parties has come out in front of the people, alleged Rao, asking if people want the BJP and Congress or the BRS that thinks about the farmers.