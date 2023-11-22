Live
- Tirupati: Navagraha Homam performed at Kapileswara Swamy temple
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on November 22, 2023
- Japanese delegation explores business potential in Sri City
- Heavy rain lashes Nellore district
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on November 22, 2023
- I-T raid on Congres candidates’ houses, offices across Telangana
- Kharge to add zing to Cong poll campaign in Alampur, Nalgonda
- TS polls: DMK throws its weight behind Congress
- Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam to be held at Alipiri
- DMK, BRS and Cong drowning TN and Telangana: Annamalai
Just In
Congress, BJP’s truth is out: Harish Rao
Hyderabad: The Finance Minister, T Harish Rao, said on Tuesday that the BJP may not get a single seat in Telangana after the acknowledgement by Union...
Hyderabad: The Finance Minister, T Harish Rao, said on Tuesday that the BJP may not get a single seat in Telangana after the acknowledgement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the Centre blocked Rs 25,000 crore grants for not fixing motors for agriculture pump sets.
Speaking at a roadshow in Husnabad, Harish Rao recalled that as the Finance Minister, he said several times that Rs 25,000 crore had been blocked for Telangana, and now the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has admitted this. Harish Rao highlighted that Rs 25,000 crore was not important; the interest of 62 lakh farmers was significant for the BRS.
He said that the other day, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar came and said that he was giving five hours of electricity there. In Telangana, KCR gives 24 hours of continuous power. The Congress is saying that three hours of current is enough, BJP insists on putting meters on the motors. The truth about the Congress and BJP parties has come out in front of the people, alleged Rao, asking if people want the BJP and Congress or the BRS that thinks about the farmers.