Congress, BRS, BJP gear up for high-voltage municipal poll battle

Hyderabad: The Congress, BRS and BJP are gearing up for an intense election blitz over the next two weeks ahead of the municipal elections scheduled for February 11. All three parties have begun fine-tuning their strategies to assert political dominance in the civic polls.

The ruling Congress is focusing on highlighting its development agenda to woo voters, while the opposition parties are preparing to target what they describe as the government’s failures during the campaign.

The Congress has already constituted district-level committees and appointed Ministers as in-charges for the municipal elections. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is currently on a foreign tour, is expected to intensify the party’s campaign from next week.

The party plans to organise at least a dozen public meetings featuring senior leaders. The municipal election manifesto is also expected to be finalised soon by the Chief Minister and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud.

The BRS, aiming to give a tough fight, has appointed senior leaders as in-charges for election-bound municipalities and deployed them to assess local political conditions and finalise candidates. Party Working President KT Rama Rao and senior leader T. Harish Rao are scheduled to hold regular meetings with local leaders to firm up strategies.

The BJP is also expecting to gain significant public support in selected municipalities and municipal corporations. Senior party leaders have been directed to tour these areas and prepare strategies to challenge both the Congress and the BRS in the elections.