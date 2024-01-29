Congress, BRS to rev up campaign in Feb

Hyderabad: The poll heat in the state is all set to rise from February first week. Both the Congress and BRS are gearing up to blow the poll bugle for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

While Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will kick start his campaign from February 2 at Indravelly in Adilabad district, the BRS too is getting into campaign mode. Pink party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao would take oath as an MLA on February 1 and thereafter he would take up the review meetings with party district units and will also start addressing public meetings.

The Chief Minister who wants to be ahead in the race wants to complete his first leg of poll campaign in all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies before the election notification.

Revanth has sentimental value for Indravelly as he held his first public meeting there after taking charge as PCC chief in 2021 and succeeded in coming to power in December 2023. He will be addressing two to three meetings a week.

On February 2, the CM will also lay the foundation stone of Indravelly Amarula Smaraka Smruthi Vanam (memorial park). He is also likely to make an important announcement on that day regarding government support to the families of martyrs. This was promised by him during his poll campaign.

He will also be offering prayers at Nagoba temple in Keslapur. In his second phase of campaign, the CM will be touring the Assembly constituencies under each Lok Sabha constituency.



Prakash Goud calls on Revanth

Not just that he is also trying to create an atmosphere to indicate that many of the MLAs from the BRS are willing to switch over to the Congress. Recently four MLAs Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy from Narsapur, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy from Dubbaka, Gudem Mahipal Reddy from Patancheru and Manik Rao from Zaheerabad Assembly constituencies met the CM. On Sunday, another MLA Prakash Goud representing Rajendra Nagar constituency called on Revanth and he was welcomed with a Congress ‘Kanduva’ by advisor to the government Vem Narender.

Though all of them on record claim that they had met the CM to discuss issues pertaining to their constituencies, speculations are rife that they are soon going to join the Congress. It may be recalled that the BRS had also poached a majority of Congress MLAs after coming to power in 2019.

On the other hand, the BRS wants to use social media and play the alleged “hate speeches” of former BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and feels that this would help them in garnering votes of minority community.