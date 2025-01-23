Congress came to power on foundation of lies, says Harish Rao

Siddipet: Former minister and MLA T Harish Rao on Wednesday criticised that while farmers are applying for loan waivers the government is just passing time under the guise of applications. He stated that the Congress came to power on lies, and even now, the administration continues the chain of lies.

Rao pointed out that while the government promised to provide free rice to everyone, it is now making empty promises. ‘CM Revanth Reddy is claiming loan waivers in Hyderabad’, but Rao challenged him to come to Godi Cherlapalli or Kodangal and know truth, asserting that half of the farm loan waivers haven’t been fulfilled. He dared Reddy to attend gram sabhas, saying he would also attend.

In gram sabha meeting in ward 15 of Godi Cherlapalli, Rao demanded ration cards, Indiramma houses and Indiramma Aathmiya Bharosa be implemented for every eligible person. He called for an increase in the income limit for ration cards. The MLA mentioned that many farmers with loan amounts under Rs.2 lakh still haven’t received waivers. He asked when the Rythu Bharosa for the Rabi and monsoon seasons would be provided.

Rao criticised that many farmers were deceived by Revanth Reddy’s false promises. He described Reddy’s words as empty and lies. He accused the government of conducting gram sabhas under police surveillance and detaining people. He alleged that despite Reddy issuing a blank cheque, it had not been cashed even after two months. He claimed that the government lacked integrity and was full of frauds, with no commitment to honesty or ethics. Rao demanded the government to release a white paper on the loan waivers and be transparent about when they would be fulfilled.

He said farmers in the State are in distress, with many suffering due to unfulfilled promises and applications. He called for immediate distribution of ration cards to the eligible.

He criticised the CMR for only making promises to build homes for the poor without actually constructing any. He demanded that all agricultural labour receive Indiramma Aathmiya Bharosa.

Rao criticised the way employment cards were linked to farm labourers, calling the process misleading. He pointed out that the government’s claims of helping the poor were false, with the amount given to farmers being much less than what was promised.

He called for distribution of Indiramma houses to deserving and demanded that Congress MLAs should not be using public spaces for photo-ops while neglecting BRS MLAs. He questioned the government’s failure to follow protocol. Rao claimed that the CM accumulated significant public opposition in just one year.