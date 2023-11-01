Live
- ‘Master Chef India’: Nambie Jessica surrenders her safety power card to present dish to Chef Marco
- The first ration task of ‘Bigg Boss 17
- Abhishek and KhanZaadi seem to be growing closer
- I found love on a reality show like Bigg Boss: Says Karan Kundrra
- Bhagwat in Guj for annual RSS meet; Ram temple on agenda
- Jarange-Patil goes off water again, warns Maha govt of ‘consequences’
- NIA attaches immovable property of self-styled Maoist commander
- Mohanlal salutes his Territorial Army battalion on Raising Day
- India hopes to seek Portugal's support on FTA talks with EU: Jaishankar
- Hardik Pandya excited for PKL 10, taps into Kabaddi fan within him
Just In
Congress candidate of Serlingampalli constituency receives support from people
Highlights
The people of Serilingampally constituency are expressing their support for the Congress party and its candidate, V. Jagadishwar Goud.
The people of Serilingampally constituency are expressing their support for the Congress party and its candidate, V. Jagadishwar Goud. They are confident in the candidate's ability to win with a large majority and are actively campaigning for the party.
The members of the constituency and the Mayuri Nagar Park Walkers Association are participating in the campaign. The hashtag Congress Winning Telangana and congress winning serilingampally is being used to show their belief in the party's victory.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS