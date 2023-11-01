  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress candidate of Serlingampalli constituency receives support from people

Congress candidate of Serlingampalli constituency receives support from people
x
Highlights

The people of Serilingampally constituency are expressing their support for the Congress party and its candidate, V. Jagadishwar Goud.

The people of Serilingampally constituency are expressing their support for the Congress party and its candidate, V. Jagadishwar Goud. They are confident in the candidate's ability to win with a large majority and are actively campaigning for the party.

The members of the constituency and the Mayuri Nagar Park Walkers Association are participating in the campaign. The hashtag Congress Winning Telangana and congress winning serilingampally is being used to show their belief in the party's victory.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X