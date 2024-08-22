Congress Demands SEBI Chairman's Resignation, Calls for JPC Probe into Adani Scandal

Gadwal: The Congress party has intensified its nationwide protests, demanding an investigation into the Adani scandal. The party has called for the resignation of the SEBI Chairman and the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the matter. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) organized demonstrations outside Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices across the country, urging the central government to take action.

In Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with several ministers, MLAs, and key Congress leaders, participated in the protests. A rally was held from Gun Park to the ED office in Hyderabad, where the protesters voiced their demands.

Former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. Sampath Kumar criticized the SEBI Chairperson for her alleged involvement in the Adani case, calling for her immediate resignation. He stressed the need for a thorough investigation in light of the allegations made by Hindenburg Research against Adani.

The protest in Hyderabad saw significant participation from Congress leaders, including Dr. Sampath Kumar, ministers, sitting and former MLAs, and other prominent members of the party. The demonstration is part of a broader nationwide campaign by the Congress party to hold those responsible for the alleged financial misconduct accountable.