Congress demands SEC to book case against Owaisi

Hyderabad: TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Thursday lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission on the comments of MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

In the complaint, Shashidhar Reddy said that the MIM president suggested the people to take money from Congress but give vote to MIM at a public meeting. Asaduddin also suggested that he should be given credit for the money they will receive.