Congress embraces former rivals ahead of elections

Mahabubnagar: In a strategic maneuver aimed at bolstering its prospects in the looming MLC by-elections and the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress party has swiftly altered its approach, embracing former adversaries to solidify its base and ensure resounding victories. This shift comes as the party intensifies efforts to secure triumphs in both the MLC and MP elections.

Under the leadership of Excise Minister JupallyKrishna Raothe Congress party orchestrated a significant move, welcoming several councillors from the BRS into its fold. Previously perceived as staunch adversaries, these BRS leaders are now being courted by Congress in a bid to fortify its position.

In a notable development, five Members of the Panchayat (MPTCs) and three councillors from the BRS party officially joined the Congress ranks in a ceremony presided over by Minister Jupally.

The defection included prominent figures such as MPTCs Shyamala, Subbaiah Yadav, Ramadevi, Lakshmi Nayak, and Nagamma, representing various villages in the Pangal mandal.

Similarly, women councillors from Kolhapur municipality, including Haimavathi Ellagoud, Chittemma Ravi, and Alivelamma Karne Vasu, renounced their affiliation with the BRS party and pledged allegiance to Congress. Their decision was underscored by their faith in Jupally’s leadership, whom they hailed as a beacon of hope for the Kolhapur constituency.

Addressing the gathering, the newly-inducted members lauded Jupally’s efforts in addressing the issues plaguing Kolhapur and vowed to work tirelessly to ensure the victory of the Congress candidate in the upcoming local body MLC elections. They attributed their decision to join Congress to the party’s commitment to good governance and the visionary leadership exemplified by Jupally.