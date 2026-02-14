Congress emerges as dominant force in municipal polls

The Congress party has demonstrated significant strength in the Telangana municipal elections, securing a clear lead across the state. Results were declared for 2,582 wards spread across 116 municipalities. Of these, the Congress won 1,347 wards and captured control of 66 municipalities, emerging as the single largest political force in the urban local body polls.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi secured 717 wards and gained control of 15 municipalities. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 261 wards, while Independents secured 256 wards across various municipalities.

In 36 municipalities, no party managed to secure an absolute majority, resulting in hung councils where post-poll alliances and support from Independents determine control.

In a notable development, the All India Forward Bloc captured the Vaddepalli municipality in Mahbubnagar district, marking a significant achievement for the party. Meanwhile, in Jagtial, supporters of senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy contested as Independents and won a majority of seats, indicating strong local backing. The overall results underline the strong performance of the Congress, while also reflecting competitive contests in several municipalities across the state.

In the results declared for seven corporations, the Congress won Mancherial, Ramagundam, and Nalgonda. However, the BJP stood as the single largest party in the Karimnagar and Nizamabad corporations.

In Kothagudem, the CPI and Congress won 22 divisions each. The BRS working president has since offered the CPI open support to help them grab the mayor post. Political developments in Kothagudem have become particularly interesting with the BJP also coming forward to support the CPI.

The municipalities and corporations won by the Congress include Nereducherla, Huzurnagar, Halia, Kodada, Mothkur, Alair, Yadagirigutta, Nandikonda, Chanduru, Chityala, Bhuthpur, Dharmapuri, Bheemgal, Bichkunda, Banswada, Yellareddy, Choppadandi, Sultanabad, Chennur, Manthani, Husnabad, Maripeda, Dornakal, Narayanakhed, Sangareddy, Andole-Jogipet, Sadasivpet, Ramayampet, Huzurabad, Kollapur, Kalwakurthy, Madduru, Pebberu, Station Ghanpur, Kalluru, Sathupalli, Waira, Madhira, Ashwaraopet, Yellendu, Mulugu, Suryapet, Kodangal, Chevella, Shankarpalli, Shadnagar, Vikarabad, Thanduru, Parakala, Narsampet, Bhupalpalli, Wanaparthy, Athmakuru, Kothakota, Kosgi, and Makthal, along with corporations in Ramagundam, Mancherial, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar. Councils remain hung in Devarakadra, Alampur, Devarakonda, Aliabad, Kohir, Kesamudram, Asifabad, Amarachintha, Gadwala, Kyathanahalli, Jangaon, Jinnaram, Narsapur, Jammikunta, Vemulawada, Raikal, Zaheerabad, and Bellampally.