Congress eyes clean sweep in Station Ghanpur as MP Kavya leads poll campaign

Hanumakonda: Warangal Member of Parliament Dr Kadiyam Kavya on Tuesday distributed B-Forms to Congress candidates contesting the Station Ghanpur Municipality elections and asserted that she would personally take responsibility for ensuring the party’s victory in all 18 wards. The programme was held at the Congress Party office in Ghanpur town, where she asked candidates to immediately submit their nomination papers to the election authorities.

Addressing candidates and party workers, the MP urged them to take the Congress government’s welfare guarantees and development initiatives to every household and seek the blessings of voters. She directed party cadres to coordinate ward-wise, intensify election campaigning and effectively counter the strategies of rival parties, expressing confidence that Congress candidates would secure a clean sweep in the municipality.

Dr Kavya said the municipal elections should be treated as a prestigious responsibility and highlighted the Congress Party’s commitment to urban development and basic infrastructure. She recalled that Station Ghanpur was declared a municipality soon after Revanth Reddy assumed office as Chief Minister and pointed to ongoing works on roads and drainage systems to address flooding issues that previously affected the town. Calling for unity within the party, she appealed to workers and voters to ensure that the Congress flag flies in all 18 wards.