Congress faces tough task to pick LS nominees

Hyderabad: There are many aspirants but finding the right person who could be the real winning horse is the major task before the Congress party in the state. The party is yet to identify the most suitable candidate for Nalgonda, Bhongir, Khammam, Peddapalli and Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seats.

According to party sources, the state Congress leadership has shortlisted candidates for about 10 to 11 constituencies. The party leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who is now in Delhi, will be discussing this issue with the AICC leaders where a thorough review of the candidates, their background, their connect with the people, and the results of the survey reports would be taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion, party sources told Hans India.

With members of the Gandhi family not likely to contest from Khammam as Sonia Gandhi is elected to the Rajya Sabha and Priyanka Gandhi would be contesting from Rai Bareli, about 12 candidates are in the race for the party ticket. The contenders include Mallu Nandini, wife of Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Ponguleti Prasad Reddy, brother of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. While others who are in the race are former MP V Hanumantha Rao and V Rajendra Prasad. There are 29 aspirants for Peddapalli (SC) seat. The top contenders include son of Vivek Venkata Swamy (MLA), Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, PCC secretary Perka Shyam, Ramilla Radhika, Katkuri Sandeep amongst others. It is being said, in addition to these, the possibility of incumbent MP Borlakunta Venkatesh Netha who had recently joined the Congress is also a potential candidate.

The general category constituencies of Nalgonda and Bhongir which are considered to be the fortress of the Congress with heavyweights like Komatireddy family and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy who hold considerable influence the question is who would be the party candidate who would be acceptable to these leaders.

While there are 9 aspirants from Nalgonda which include the son of former minister K Jana Reddy, Raghuveer Reddy, Patel Ramesh Reddy, party’s Suryapet leader, who is considered to be close to the CM, there are 28 contenders from Bhongir. Prominent among them are TPCC vice president and close aide of the CM, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, MLA Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy’s daughter Keerthi Reddy, Dr Komatireddy Surya Pavan Reddy and P Kailash Netha.



From Nagarkurnool (SC), a total of 26 people have applied. Amongst these top contenders include the brother of Deputy CM, Mallu Ravi, former MLA S A Sampath Kumar, PCC secretary Charakonda Venkatesh, etc.