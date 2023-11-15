Live
- RBI directs Bajaj Finance to stop sanction, disbursal of loans under two lending products
- Akali Dal slams Punjab government for closing grain markets amidst paddy procurement
- Challans of BS-III vehicles increased to 34% from previous day, says Delhi Traffic Police
- Comm min expects to issue 20,000 status holder certificates to exporters this year: DGFT
- Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Takes Aim At PM Modi's 'Perpetual Pain' During Madhya Pradesh Rally
- T'gana polls: Cong, BRS conspiring to defeat BJP in Kamareddy but KCR will lose both segments, says Kishan Reddy
- Sensex, Nifty rally more than 1 pc as investors cheer softer US inflation number
- Would Ram temple have been built under Congress rule, Adityanath asks during MP campaign
- Won't be surprised if JD(S) merges with BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- The Biden-Xi meeting is aimed at getting the relationship on better footing, but tough issues loom
Just In
Congress files petition against KCR’s speech in Telangana HC
Highlights
Balmuri Venkat stated in the petition that attacks on Congress leaders increased after KCR's speech
Hyderabad: Congress leader Balmuri Venkat filed a petition in the High Court demanding that the Election Commission take action against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. A petition has been filed against the Election Commission to take action on KCR's remarks but they are not paying attention. In the petition, he objected to KCR's speech after the attack on Kota Prabhakar.
The petitioner asked to take action on the remarks made by KCR in the Bansuwada assembly. It is stated that KCR tried to incite hatred through election speech. Balmuri Venkat stated in the petition that attacks on Congress leaders increased after KCR's speech. The petition is likely to be heard in the High Court on Thursday.
