Congress files petition against KCR’s speech in Telangana HC

Hyderabad: Congress leader Balmuri Venkat filed a petition in the High Court demanding that the Election Commission take action against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. A petition has been filed against the Election Commission to take action on KCR's remarks but they are not paying attention. In the petition, he objected to KCR's speech after the attack on Kota Prabhakar.



The petitioner asked to take action on the remarks made by KCR in the Bansuwada assembly. It is stated that KCR tried to incite hatred through election speech. Balmuri Venkat stated in the petition that attacks on Congress leaders increased after KCR's speech. The petition is likely to be heard in the High Court on Thursday.