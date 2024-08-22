Congress govt is truly a people’s government, asserts Ponguleti

Khammam: Revenue, Housing and I & PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy flayed BRS leader remarks, asserting that the Congress government has proved it is a people’s government.



He said, in the last few months the government spent more funds for the development and implementing all the promises made to the people. BRS leaders are saying foolish things about the Congress government, he criticized.

Ponguleti inaugurated the Srinanna Free Coaching Camp set up at the Ram Leela Function Hall under the auspices of Right Choice on Wednesday along with Khammam MP R Raghuram Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the people bore trouble under 10 years of the BRS government and gave extended and gave power to Congress. He said that they have filled 31 thousand job positions within 90 days of coming to power.

He said that TSPSC was cleaned within 45 days and without any paper leaks the government got the trust of the unemployed. He said that Rs.2 lakh loan waiver for farmers is being implemented with Rs 31,000 crore.

He said that this government has sincerity towards the poor and unemployed. He criticised that the BRS and their puppet party are trying to provoke the unemployed by demanding cancelation of competitive exams.

Minister Ponguleti said that a skill development centre has been launched in Hyderabad to ensure the future of the unemployed. He said that those trained here will grow to the level of providing employment to another hundred people.

It has been announced that a skill development branch will be set up in Khammam soon, he added. He said that he has known Right Choice leader Mendem Kiran since 2016. In the past, a free coaching centre was set up under the auspices of PSR Trust for the unemployed. He said that as per the promise given before the election, free training is going to be conducted for group exams, Sub Inspector and constable competitive exams. Everyone is asked to study hard, complete training successfully, get jobs and bring fame from their parents.

MP Raghuram Reddy hailed the services of Minister Ponguleti for the people. State Irrigation Development Corporation Chairman Muvva Vijayababu, State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, Minister Ponguleti Camp Office Incharge Tumburu Dayakar Reddy, Senior Leaders Maddineni Swarnakumari, Tulluri Brahmaiah, Professor Chinta Ganesh, Jyoti Reddy and other participated in the programme.