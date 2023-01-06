Congress high command sets deadline ato defuse crisis in party State unit

Hyderabad: The AICC high command has reportedly set one month deadline to end the crisis in the Telangana Congress and revamp the entire State party unit in the wake of increasing internal group politics.

The high command has asked the newly appointed party State in-charge Manik Rao Thakre to hold a series of meetings with the all senior leaders and finalise fresh State committees and also district committees.

A group of senior leaders had recently raised a banner of revolt against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for neglecting their suggestions and recommendations in the constitution of the party committees. They also complained to the high command against State in-charge Manickam Tagore who was removed from the post on Tuesday.

Party sources said "the new party in-charge will take some crucial decisions by holding talks with all senior leaders. Thakre will seek opinion from the seniors on the continuation of the TPCC chief in the post as the Assembly elections are just a 10 month away."

The party's future course of action plan to fight the TRS and BJP governments in the State and at the Centre will be decided by the end of this month. Leaders said the party in-charge will also take a final call on the proposed padayatra by Revanth. The TPCC chief has already announced he will take up the yatra for six months. Senior leaders said he took the decision with regard to his yatra on his own and the party high command permitted him to go on the yatra for two months only. Leaders said the conduct of party programmes at the constituency level, posting new party heads in districts and mandals will be constituted soon after the State in-charge holds the State executive meeting in the city.