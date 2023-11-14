Congress hurdle to Bangaru Telangana: KCR

Dammapeta/Burgampadu/ Narsampet: If Telangana is still not fully Bangaru Telangana, the fault lies with the Congress party. If it had accorded a separate state in 2004 or 2009 by now Telangana would have been a surplus state and would have completed all the projects. It has deceived the people by denying a separate state then.

Now that Telangana is on path of development and had solved most of its problems like power and drinking water as well as water for irrigation purposes, leader after leader are descending here trying to teach us what is governance, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao commented during Praja Ashirwad Sabhas at Dammapeta, Burgampadu and Narsampet on Monday.

KCR said soon another leader “wearing a lungi will come here and teach us about water management”. He was referring to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adiyanath.

KCR said River Ganga flows in the biggest state UP and he could not solve the water problem and Prime Minister's home state Gujarat does not have 24-hour power supply and these leaders want to teach BRS lessons on governance, he said. The Chief Minister alleged Karnataka was heavily funding Congress candidates in Telangana and the conduit for bringing the money was YSRTP leader Y S Sharmila. She was coming with money bags to defeat Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy.

People should now decide whether BRS should get defeated in the hands of those who were coming from other states, he asked.

“Who should win, a man who stays with the people in the constituency or someone promoted by political tourists?” KCR asked the huge gathering. To drive home his point, KCR said that the Godavari river was there for many years but no ruler thought of constructing a project like Sita Rama lift irrigation project. Once it is completed it will make the entire Khammam district prosperous. “See the roads in the neighbouring state and decide which government is progressive,” he added.

Referring to the promises being made by the Congress party, he said they had become desperate and were trying to confuse voters. He said Congress was a Golmaal party and asked the voters not to fall into the trap of the Golmaal team.