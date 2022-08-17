Congress is a sinking ship, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Jangaon: Congress is a sinking ship, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said. Speaking at a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that Congress is not a force to reckon with as that party is mired in internal bickering. Equating the Communists with the red roses, Sanjay alleged that the Left parties had already sold them out to the ruling TRS.

"The TRS had a secret pact with the Congress as far as the by-election to the Munugode constituency is concerned. The real fight is between the BJP and the TRS. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who sacrificed his MLA post for the people of Munugode should get a bumper majority in the by-poll to teach a fitting lesson to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," Sanjay said. The onus is on BJP leaders to make the public meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Munugode on August 21 a huge success, he said.

Sanjay said that KCR's political graph took a dent if one goes by the TRS chief's public meeting at Vikarabad. The people were not ready to attend his meeting even though they were offered Rs 1,000 per each person, he added. The outcome of the Munugode by-poll has a lot of significance as it could decide the fate of Telangana people, Sanjay said. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy urged people to deliver a telling blow to KCR in the Munugode election.

Earlier, Bandi Sanjay crossed a historic milestone of completing 1,000 kms of his padayatra, christened as Praja Sangrama Yatra, when he entered Appireddypalle village under Palakurthi mandal in Jangaon district. Celebrating the occasion, the BJP cadres unveiled a specially-erected pylon at Appireddypalle amid bursting of crackers and drum beats. Former MLC, BJP National Co In-charge, Tamil Nadu State & TS BJP Core Committee Member Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy felicitated Bandi Sanjay for successfully completing 1,000 kms padayatra.

It may be recalled here that the first phase of padayatra began on August 28, 2021, at Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar in Hyderabad. So far Sanjay covered 34 Assembly constituencies in 84 days in three phases.