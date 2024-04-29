Congress is communal, indulges in appeasement politics

Hyderabad:BJPChevella Lok Sabha candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that the recent surveys indicate that the BJP is consistently leading, showing its strong preference among the voters.

Speaking during electioneering in Shamshabad on Sunday, he said that the nation is leaning decisively towards keeping the BJP at the Centre of governance and Modi as the Prime Minister. "While several factors influence people's decisions, the primary determinant often hinges on the choice of the opposition's candidate for prime minister,” he said.

The I.N.D.I.A, alliance appears to be uncertain and lacking clarity on this crucial issue, he added. “The opposition alliance’s favoured candidate Rahul Gandhi is not sure of getting elected to parliament, and he ran away to Wayanad after realising his slim chances of winning in UP,” he added. In the current elections, Konda said that Rahul finds himself in a challenging position as one of their alliance partners has fielded a formidable candidate against him, further complicating his electoral prospects.

Further, Rahul Gandhi's advocacy on certain issues appears to contradict both the principles enshrined in the Constitution and the ideals championed by Dr BR Ambedkar. "He is talking about Muslim reservations to try and appease the Muslim vote bank ahead of elections. Congress is the real communal party indulging in appeasement politics and using Muslims purely for its vote bank policies. Rahul Gandhi says ‘Jitna aabadi utna haq’, does he mean that he will transfer our wealth to them?” asked Konda.

“As an MP, I went to Bangladesh, an Islamic country. In fact, they have the best population control policy to limit their population as per their resources. Further, even Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Pakistan have some exemplary policies to curb population. Congress aims to give the first rights to the nation’s resources to the Muslim community. In the name of Muslim reservation, they reduced OBC reservation in Karnataka, impacting the OBCs badly,” he alleged.

On the other hand, the BJP doesn’t discriminate against any community, affirmed Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. “The BJP under Prime Minister Modi's leadership is emphasising on inclusive progress, aiming to uplift all citizens regardless of their backgrounds. Every scheme implemented by Modi is characterised by a commitment to equality, ensuring that developmental initiatives are implemented without favouritism or discrimination. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 31 per cent of beneficiaries are Muslims, and 36 per cent of Mudra Loan beneficiaries are Muslims," he pointed out.