Congress is only party to have secular ideology: VH

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao said the Congress is only the party in India having a secular ideology and party leader Rahul Gandhi is striving hard to uphold the spirit of secularism in the country.
Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday, V Hanumantha Rao said that Rahul Gandhi believes that the Congress party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections will be the compass for the country.
VH also requested the Congress leadership not to ignore the party senior leaders who have been working for the ten years when the party was in opposition in Telangana and urged it to recognise them with nominated posts.
He expressed confidence that the Congress party will win 14 seats in Telangana in the parliamentary elections.
He also said the BRS party will disappear after the Lok Sabha elections and the people of Telangana are happy at the administration of Congress government.