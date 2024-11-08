Congress juggernaut unstoppable

Hyderabad: The Congress juggernaut, which began its journey in Telangana 11 months ago, is unstoppable despite all the hurdles created by the Opposition BRS. An impartial assessment of 11 months of performance indicates that the government has given a new direction to the state and has restored good governance, said the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

In a freewheeling exclusive interview to Hans India on Thursday, the Chief Minister said he is happy that his government has a long list of achievements and success stories, and soon the face of Hyderabad would change and it would become a truly global city. Revanth Reddy said unlike the BRS leaders he need not work for himself. “I am not interested in accumulation of wealth. At a young age, I achieved what I wanted in life with my hard work. It is time to repay, and I will do everything that is necessary notwithstanding the onslaught by the Opposition, he added.

Admitting that there were many more assurances which the party had given before the elections which need to be implemented, Revanth Reddy said they would be fulfilled in a phased manner. It took so long to restore the systems that were demolished during the last decade and bring financial prudence, he said.

Revanth Reddy said that his government would complete one year in December. “Despite all odds, it had successfully implemented prime promises like the biggest loan waiver scheme in the country. We had waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh within eight months after coming to power which helped the farmers to become debt free.

The Telangana government is the only government which has deposited Rs 18,000 crore in the farmers bank accounts directly in 27 days,” he said. The TGPSC Group-I exams were conducted in a peaceful manner. We are paying salaries and pensions on the first of every month, which the previous BRS government failed to do. We had promised free bus travel for women, and it has been successfully implemented, he said. Replying to another question, the CM said it is tragic that the Opposition does not understand the urgency to rejuvenate Musi River, tanks and lakes. “The air quality in Hyderabad is already ‘unhealthy’. We are talking to the people living along Musi. The inhabitants are willing to move out provided they get adequate compensation, and the government is ready to do it,” he said.

Taking a jibe at BRS working president K T Rama Rao, the Chief Minister said it is unfortunate that the foreign educated man does not understand this. “That’s why I have decided to take up one day padayatra along Musi on my birthday and explain to the people about the need for this project,” he added.