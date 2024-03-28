Congress leader Ganesh holds Iftar party in Cantonment constituency

Senior Congress leaders Sri Ganesh led the Iftar party celebrations today at Majide Alhabib Charam Dargah in the Cantonment Constituency Ward 8 Bollaram. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ganesh emphasized the importance of Ramzan as a symbol of religious harmony and called for peaceful celebrations to promote unity among communities.







Delete Edit





Former Vice President of Cantonment Board Jayaprakash, Ayad Bhai, Office Uddin, Syed Anjad, Syed Assalam, Syed Javid, Mohammad Younis, Syed Hamid, and other Muslim brothers were present in large numbers to participate in the event.

The celebration marked a moment of solidarity and togetherness, showcasing the spirit of unity and peace that Ramzan brings. The event highlighted the significance of mutual respect and understanding among different religious communities, fostering a sense of inclusivity and harmony.