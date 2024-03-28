  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress leader Ganesh holds Iftar party in Cantonment constituency

Congress leader Ganesh holds Iftar party in Cantonment constituency
x
Highlights

Senior Congress leaders Sri Ganesh led the Iftar party celebrations today at Majide Alhabib Charam Dargah in the Cantonment Constituency Ward 8...

Senior Congress leaders Sri Ganesh led the Iftar party celebrations today at Majide Alhabib Charam Dargah in the Cantonment Constituency Ward 8 Bollaram. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ganesh emphasized the importance of Ramzan as a symbol of religious harmony and called for peaceful celebrations to promote unity among communities.



Former Vice President of Cantonment Board Jayaprakash, Ayad Bhai, Office Uddin, Syed Anjad, Syed Assalam, Syed Javid, Mohammad Younis, Syed Hamid, and other Muslim brothers were present in large numbers to participate in the event.

The celebration marked a moment of solidarity and togetherness, showcasing the spirit of unity and peace that Ramzan brings. The event highlighted the significance of mutual respect and understanding among different religious communities, fostering a sense of inclusivity and harmony.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X