Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
Congress leader Ganesh holds Iftar party in Cantonment constituency
Senior Congress leaders Sri Ganesh led the Iftar party celebrations today at Majide Alhabib Charam Dargah in the Cantonment Constituency Ward 8...
Senior Congress leaders Sri Ganesh led the Iftar party celebrations today at Majide Alhabib Charam Dargah in the Cantonment Constituency Ward 8 Bollaram. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ganesh emphasized the importance of Ramzan as a symbol of religious harmony and called for peaceful celebrations to promote unity among communities.
Former Vice President of Cantonment Board Jayaprakash, Ayad Bhai, Office Uddin, Syed Anjad, Syed Assalam, Syed Javid, Mohammad Younis, Syed Hamid, and other Muslim brothers were present in large numbers to participate in the event.
The celebration marked a moment of solidarity and togetherness, showcasing the spirit of unity and peace that Ramzan brings. The event highlighted the significance of mutual respect and understanding among different religious communities, fostering a sense of inclusivity and harmony.