Congress leader lodged complaint with ED against BRS MLA

Congress senior leader B Judson lodged a complaint with Enforcement Directorate ( ED) against BRS MLA from Wardhannapet A Ramesh.

The Congress leader submitted a letter to ED authorities alleging the BRS MLA indulged in corruption to the tune of Rs 200 crore in the execution of the Mission Kakatiya project and other Developmental funds.

Judson said that ﻿ Wardhannapet Constituency has been awarded various developmental projects including Mission Bhagiratha to meet the drinking water needs of the mandal citizens.It was a clear case of corruption and the MLA, A. Ramesh has amassed huge wealth without executing works and intimidation of contractors for commissions.

He said The incumbent MLA got reelected in 2018 and has declared his assets as 28 Crores (Rs 28, 39. 80,047) which is 100% over a period of 4 years . He requested the Enforcement Directorate for Investigation to probe into misappropriation of funds scam and book cases.











