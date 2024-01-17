Congress leader pitches for renaming PRRLI scheme after Jaipal Reddy

Mahbubnagar: Marking the occasion of 82ndbirth anniversary celebrations of former Parliamentarian and renowned Congress leader from Palamuru region Jaipal Reddy, local leaders from the party commemorated the day at the District Congress party office in Mahbubnagar on Tuesday.

The congress leaders including special invitees of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Challa Vamsi Chand Reddy, voiced their support to name the Palamuru-RangareddyLift Irrigation project after the late Union Minister, S Jaipal Reddy.

During the commemorative event, Vamsi Chand Reddy, along with MLAs Yennam Srinivas Reddy, G Madhusudhan Reddy, Vakita Srihari, and others, paid floral tributes to a portrait of Jaipal Reddy. Following the ceremony, Vamsi Chand Reddy addressed reporters, highlighting the pivotal role played by Jaipal Reddy in introducing the Telangana Bill in Parliament, ultimately contributing to the formation of the Telangana state.

Expressing gratitude for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s for celebrating Jaipal Reddy’s birth anniversary officially by the government, Reddy announced that Harish Chowdary has been appointed as the chairman of the screening committee for Telangana. He added that a Pradesh committee meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is scheduled for January 22. “The meeting aims to discuss and send recommendations to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for the Lok Sabha candidate from Mahbubnagar,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahbubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy echoed the sentiments, emphasisingJaipal Reddy’s crucial role in the legislative process that led to the creation of Telangana. In addition, Devarakadra MLA Madhusudhan Reddy revealed plans for constructing a Congress office in the district headquarters in Jaipal Reddy’s name, a proposal that will be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister.

The event saw the presence of TPCC vice-president Obaidullah Kotyal, general secretaries Vinod Kumar and Sanjeev Mudiraj, as well as various leaders, including Harshavardhan Reddy, CJ Benahar, SP Venkatesh, Vasantha, BekariAnitha, Siraj Qadri, Amarendra Raju, Raghavendra Raju, Saibaba, Lakshman Yadav, Ramulu Yadav, Azmat Ali, Avej,

Abdul Haq, and others.