Congress Leader Sridhar Babu Says, He Is Not In The Race Of PCC Post

Congress leader Sridhar Babu said, "I am not in the PCC race. I accept any decision taken by the AICC. I will abide by it." He spoke at the assembly media point on Tuesday. He doled out, "The state government is looking to sell 30,000 acres of land. GO 13 given by the government should be withdrawn immediately. Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana to protect assets. The state with a good revenue went into debt of Rs 4 lakh crore. When asked about it, Minister Harish Rao in return is asking that the lands in the joint state are also sold. We told the then Chief Minister not to sell the assets. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the land in the district is not wasted".

He also added that, "For six and a half years, many things have been made against to people's decisions. He also asked that the lands that are for sale are sold to whom? Attempts are being made to sell lands against the spirit of the Telangana movement. Thousands of acres were distributed to the poor during the Congress regime. Dry lands were also distributed. But Telangana Rashtra Samithi is trying to sell our lands." Finally, he said, "People are thinking of how to evict you".

