Congress leaders campaign for Medchal candidate Vajresh Yadav in Boduppal

A campaign program was organised in Kranti Nagar Colony Road No. 3, 4, 5, and 6 in Boduppal Municipal Corporation Chengicherla, led by local ex-gram panchayat members Kurri Sivashankar from the Congress Party.



During the campaign, Kurri Shiv Shankar emphasised that the promised development by the government is merely empty words, and he criticized the BRS government, suggesting that they are only capable of spreading lies. He stated that welfare can only be achieved through the Congress party and urged voters to support the Congress candidate. Totakura Vajresh Yadav, who has been endorsed by the party, with a significant majority.

Several local Congress party leaders, including Rasala Kumar, Srinivas Reddy, Erpula Krishna, Lakkakula Ramulu, Bandaru Mallesh, Bingi Papaiah, Ramesh, Chandramouli, and Venkataiah Balaiah, along with Youth Congress leaders from the Colony, participated in the program. The slogan "Jai Congress Jai Jai Congress" was chanted during the event.