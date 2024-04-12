Congress leaders feeling insecure, says Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Laxman on Friday said the Congress leaders were feeling anxious and insecure as the Lok Sabha elections are approaching fast.

Speaking to media persons at State BJP office in Nampally, Laxman said the BJP candidates were ahead of all parties in the election campaigning. He accused the Congress of failing to implement the promises made before returning to power. He said the loan waiver had not been implemented so far. "The farmers are angry with the Congress government. All the promises and guarantees have been put on hold and linked to the Lok Sabha elections, raising doubts. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was talking about conspiracies being hatched against him to divert the attention of the people and gain sympathy. The Congress is planning to make Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi as an MP from Hyderabad. Whenever elections are held in the State, the BJP will capture power. It will win most of the seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Majlis had entered into a secret pact with the Congress and BRS parties. Despite losing the assembly elections, the arrogance of the BRS leaders has not diminished. People should realise the politics of opportunism and give a befitting reply,” he said and made it clear that the BJP has no plans to change its candidates. He said they would announce the Secunderabad cantonment assembly seat candidate soon and added that they would win the by-election.

Laxman said the ruling Congress party was feeling insecure and added that there was growing opposition from the people to the promises made by Revanth Reddy. He said crops were drying up due to drought and lack of water in Telangana. He said the Congress government would fall because of its own leaders. He said there were people in jails, who supported corrupt parties. He warned that the Congress would suffer the same fate as the BRS in terms of promises.