Congress Leaders Lead Patriotic Celebrations in Iza Town

Gadwal: Marking the 79th Independence Day, the Congress Party leaders of Iza town organised celebrations in a grand and patriotic manner at the Congress Party Office located in the town centre.

The programme began with the flag hoisting ceremony conducted by Mandal Congress President Uttanooru Jayanna. Following this, Puja rituals were performed by Town Congress President Madhu Kumar as part of the celebrations.

The event was graced by Dodappa, Chairman of the Market Yard, as the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted the significance of Independence Day and the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters who fought tirelessly for the nation’s freedom, urging citizens to uphold the values of unity, democracy, and service to the nation.

Several prominent Congress leaders and functionaries attended the celebrations, including SC Cell District President Maddileti, senior Congress leader R. Sridhar, official representative Minor Babu, Market Director Sulochanamma, former councillors Gittala Devaraju and Raj Narayan, along with leaders Devendra, Bhaskar Goud, Lakshman, Mahaboob Pasha, Kaza, Ravinder, Devanna, Thimmapa, P. Narsinlu, and Chanti Reddy.

The celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from media representatives, local Congress party workers, and residents, who joined together in hoisting the national flag, singing patriotic songs, and paying homage to the martyrs and leaders of the freedom struggle.

The event concluded with a renewed pledge by the leaders and attendees to work for the betterment of the people and uphold democratic ideals.