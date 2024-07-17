Live
Just In
Congress leaders provide an LOC for Vanaja's family
On instructions of AICC secretary, former MLA DR SA Sampath Kumar,the Congress party leaders have presented an LOC which Dr. SA Sampath Kumar has arranged for Vanaja, daughter of Mala Thikkaiah from Ramapuram village in Vaddepalli Mandal
Dr. SA Sampath Kumar has arranged for Vanaja, daughter of Mala Thikkaiah from Ramapuram village in Vaddepalli Mandal, to be treated for a brain stroke at Hyderabad's NIMS Hospital. This was facilitated through direct communication with the Chief Minister to secure an LBC. Vanaja's family expressed their gratitude to Sampath Kumar for this assistance.
The event saw participation from several notable figures, including:
Ramakrishna Reddy, District Vice President Ramapuram Jagan, President of Vaddepalli Mandal Enumula Nagaraj, Gaud Kisan District President Rukmananda Reddy, Mandal President of Itikyala Pacharla Kumar from Ramapuram Villagers including Nagaraju, Ravi Ranganna, Muniswami, Anjaneyu, Ranganna, Bonkur Radhamma, Maddileti Rama, Rambabu, Narayana, and Manoj.
Their collective support highlighted the community's solidarity and gratitude towards Dr. SA Sampath Kumar's efforts..