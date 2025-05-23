Congress Leaders Sarithamma and B.S. Keshav Console Families of Victims Killed in Karnataka Road Accident

Gadwal: In a tragic incident near Managuli, Vijapur district, Karnataka, a car collided with a private travel bus, resulting in the deaths of several individuals. Among the deceased were T. Bhaskar, a resident of Mallamma Doddi village, Maldaikal Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district, along with his wife Pavitra, son Abhiram, and daughter Jyotsna, as well as the car driver Shivappa, who died on the spot. Bhaskar’s ten-year-old son, Praveen, survived with serious injuries.

Upon receiving the news of this tragic incident, Sarithamma, the former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party In-Charge of Gadwal Constituency, along with B.S. Keshav, the Chairman of the Gadwal Municipal Corporation, visited the families of the deceased in BC Colony, Gadwal town. They paid floral tributes to the deceased and expressed their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family members.

The leaders also provided emotional support to the family, offering prayers for the departed souls and wishing strength for the family members to cope with the loss.

Accompanying them were prominent Congress leaders, including Ganjipet Shankar, Mohammad Isaq, DTDC Narasimhalu, Kotes, Gonupadu Srinivas Goud, TNR Jagadish, Paatapalem Anand Goud, Dadavayi Narasimhalu, and Builder Ramakrishna, who also extended their condolences and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

The tragic incident has left the local community in shock, and many have rallied to support the grieving families during this difficult time.