Congress MLC Balmoori Venkat rubbishes KTR remarks on GO 46

Congress MLC Balmoori Venkat accused former Minister KTR of creating problems for Telangana students during his ten-year rule. Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan, Venkat denied KTR remarks on GO 47 and criticised the latter for taking decisions that have negatively impacted the students and questioned the former Minister's sarcastic remarks towards them. He alleged that KTR's actions have caused distress among the student community.

Furthermore, Venkat highlighted the Congress party's commitment to addressing the concerns of students who have suffered as a result of the decisions made by the KCR government. He pledged that justice would be served to those affected by GO 46 and GO 317 once the election code is lifted.

Venkat also criticized the BRS and BJP parties for their lack of action in addressing the issues faced by students and unemployed individuals in the state. Venkat emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in government decisions affecting students and reassured the public that the Congress party is dedicated to advocating for the rights and well-being of the student community.