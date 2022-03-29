Congress MP Venkat Reddy writes to KCR, demands to revert prices of fertilizers

Hyderabad: Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday penned a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over paddy procurement, a hike in fertilizer prices. In his letter, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy alleged the government not to play politics with the farmers over paddy procurement. He also said that the farmers are in dilemma over the paddy purchase issue and it is not correct a move by the government to hike the prices of the fertilizers.

Speaking to the media later, the Congress leader challenged the 9 TRS MPs to resign and stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar along with the CM KCR. He assured Congress help to the MPs if they resign and hold dharna near the Parliament.

It is to be noted that MP's letter to the CM came soon after Rahul Gandhi faced flak from both Harish Rao and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha over his tweet.

In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi stated that both BJP and TRS are playing a blame game over the purchase of paddy from the farmers. He also stated that the TRS and BJP are ignorant of the plights of the farmers and are busy doing politics over the issue. He assured that the Congress party will fight on behalf of the farmers until the BJP at the Centre and TRS in the State purchase the paddy from the farmers.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's tweet, Harish Rao tweeted asking Congress to stop the drama of showering love and fake tears on behalf of the farmers. He said that if Congress was so concerned about the farmers, the party MPs would have joined the TRS MPs at the parliament to protest against the Centre on the same issue.

He suggested Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party work on mounting pressure on the Central government's anti-people policies.

Kavitha too responded to Rahul Gandhi's tweet stating that it is not the correct way to just tweet but to question the Central government over the partiality it is showing between Telangana and Punjab and Haryana states. She said that the TRS party MPs are regularly attending the Parliament sessions and are demanding the One Nation-One Procurement policy and added that if Congress really thinks for the welfare of the farmers then they can join the MPs who are protesting there.