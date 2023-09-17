Congress Party Gears Up for Elections: Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Vigilance And Unity

Congress Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Hyderabad on Sunday to strategize for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Kharge emphasized the Congress Party's historical role in laying the foundation of India's Constitution and democracy and stressed that the responsibility of safeguarding them lies with the Congress. He urged party leaders to vigorously raise fundamental issues and expose the BJP's perceived shortcomings and policies that adversely affect the people.



Kharge noted that 2024 marks the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's election as Congress President and suggested that removing the BJP from power in the upcoming elections would be a fitting tribute to Gandhi. He highlighted the need for continuous efforts and engagement with voters to counter misinformation and protect India's democracy.

The extended CWC meeting, attended by chief ministers, state unit chiefs, legislative party leaders, and CWC members, focused on election planning against the backdrop of discussions and resolutions on key issues and policies. Kharge pointed out that India is seeking change, as evident from recent electoral victories in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing the party's need to work tirelessly.

Kharge outlined the challenges facing Indian democracy, including protecting the Constitution, the rights of marginalized communities, women, the poor, and minorities. He urged leaders to stay connected with voters, address their concerns, and promptly respond to opponents' falsehoods based on facts and issues.

Kharge highlighted the importance of discipline, unity, and Karnataka's election results as examples of successful teamwork. The meeting concluded with the CWC expressing confidence in securing a decisive mandate in the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. The party also reaffirmed its readiness for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May 2024.