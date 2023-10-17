Congress picks holes in KTR’s version on Pravallika’s death

Hyderabad: The Congress party challenged Minister K T Rama Rao’s version on Marri Pravallika’s alleged suicide, who blamed her ‘strained relationship’ with a boy, as the reason for taking her own life.

Questioning the ruling BRS and the police for concluding that she died not because of TSPSC Group-II exam cancellation, the party squarely blamed the government and cast doubts about the investigation.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Dolly Sharma, AICC member, Ali Mehdi, the AICC media coordinator, and other leaders, while showing her applications and hall-ticket of Group-II exam, felt that KTR was trying to derail the investigation by telling lies. Without conducting a proper investigation into the death, the leaders wondered how the government could conclude that she had committed suicide allegedly because of her personal reasons and strained relationship with a boy.

“This is nothing but humiliating the deceased. The Kalvakuntla family is unable to understand the pain of a woman,” felt M Sunitha Rao, State Mahila Congress president.

Some leaders who had visited Pravallika’s residence felt the common man under the government was facing similar hardships, as the real purpose of getting Telangana was lost after it took power. “It is disgraceful on the part of the government that it failed to conduct competitive exams fairly,” they slammed.