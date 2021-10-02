Congress rally: Dilsukhnagar metro station in Hyderabad closed

In the view of the protest programme launched by the Congress party and to prevent the people joining and intensifying the protest, the officials closed the metro station of Dilsukhnagar.

Tension prevailed when the police tried to prevent the Congress leaders taking out the rally on Dilsukhnagar-LB Nagar route. The police said that no permission has been accorded to the rally on the route as it will lead to the traffic snarls.

On the other hand, Revanth Reddy called on the leaders to reach Dilsukhnagar by 4 pm today and further said that there is no need to be scared if the police resorted to the lathi charge. Meanwhile, the police tightened the security at the Revanth Reddy's house to prevent him from joining the protest rally.

The security was also deployed at the Pragati Bhavan as the Congress leaders are likely take out the rally.

The Congress launched the protest programme today and will end on December 9.