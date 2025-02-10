Congress ramps up local election efforts

Hanamkonda: With local body elections approaching, the Congress and BRS parties are intensifying their campaigns, aiming to secure key victories. The ruling Congress, determined to dominate the elections, is actively encouraging defections from BRS and strategising for unopposed victories in several villages.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud have directed party leaders to work towards neutralizing BRS’s influence at the grassroots level. Their strategy includes welcoming BRS defectors into Congress and mobilizing resources to secure a clean sweep in the elections. Adding momentum to the campaign, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to address a rally in Medak, while Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting in Suryapet, further escalating the political heat. In a significant political move, senior BRS leader and former Jangaon Zilla Parishad Co-option Member MdMadar joined Congress in the presence of Palakurthi constituency in-charge Jhansi Hanumandla on Saturday in Hyderabad. Jhansi formally welcomed Madar into the party, marking a crucial defection from BRS.

Accompanied by local Congress leaders, including Block President Rapaka Satyanarayana, Mandal Presidents Giragani Kumaraswamy, Dharavath Suresh Naik, and Srinivas, Madar was inducted at Jhansi Rajender Reddy’s residence in Banjara Hills.

Following the induction, Jhansi Reddy held detailed discussions with party members regarding ensuring unopposed victories in as many villages as possible, fielding strong candidates in contested areas and encouraging further defections from BRS to consolidate Congress’s position. She emphasised the importance of securing wins against former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who has dominated the region’s politics for decades.

Meanwhile, Madar’s shift to Congress has intensified the political climate in the district, raising speculation about further defections. While Jhansi Rajender Reddy is reportedly planning additional inductions, BRS leaders are actively working to prevent more high-profile exits.