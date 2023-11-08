Congress ridicules BJP meet on BCs addressed by PM

Launching the party’s campaign titled ‘Maarpu Kavali Congress Ravali’ (Change should happen, Congress should come), the leaders, along with AICC media coordinator S V Ramani, PCC media in-charge Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and others, questioned the saffron party’s sincerity



Hyderabad: The BC leaders of Congress party ridiculed the BJP ‘BC Atma Gourava Sabha’ which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Former MPs V Hanumanth Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar felt that had the BJP been keen about uplift of OBCs it would have made the caste census public.

Launching the party’s campaign titled ‘MaarpuKavali Congress Ravali’ (Change should happen, Congress should come), the leaders, along with AICC media coordinator S V Ramani, PCC media in-charge Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and others, questioned the saffron party’s sincerity.

“Both Modi and KCR have done nothing but injustice to BCs. While the BJP has failed to release the caste census at the Centre, KCR is not ready to make public the ‘Samagra survey’ which was conducted immediately after the State formation. Dr. K Laxman, MP who is the national president of BJP OBC Morcha, has failed to organise even a single meeting on the issue.

The party is only shedding crocodile tears,” quipped Ponnam, while Hanumanth Rao described the meeting as nothing but an election gimmick; nothing substantial will be achieved by the ruling BJP at the Centre.

“It was Rahul Gandhi who identified the real issues of BCs during his historic marathon and promised to conduct OBC caste census after the party comes to power. Now that Congress has taken up the issue, the BJP is trying to hijack it,” asserted Rao.