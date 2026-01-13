Congress sets sights on Nizamabad Mayoral win ahead of MLC polls

Even as the State Election Commission prepares to announce the schedule for Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections, the ruling Congress party has intensified its focus on Nizamabad district, viewing these polls as the definitive gateway to securing the Nizamabad Local Bodies MLC seat.

The heightened attention is evidenced by the frequent visits of TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, a native of the district, who is spearheading the party’s local resurgence. Internal sources suggest that the Congress leadership believes a dominant performance in the upcoming ULB elections specifically a victory in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation will provide the necessary mathematical and political momentum to win the subsequent MLC election.

This specific MLC seat fell vacant following the resignation of BRS representative Kalvakuntla Kavitha, and although the vacancy offers a fresh opportunity, the law dictates that the election can only proceed once the ULB, MPTC, and ZPTC polls are concluded.

During his recent visits, Mahesh Kumar Goud has significantly escalated his political rhetoric, expressing firm confidence that Congress will capture the Nizamabad Mayor post. This optimism is rooted in the party’s performance during the recent Sarpanch elections, where he claims Congress emerged as a powerhouse, ranking among the top five districts for the party statewide.

He asserted that the party is ready to hoist its flag not just in Nizamabad but across the state, erasing the memory of the 2020 municipal elections where the party’s presence was negligible.

To understand the scale of the challenge, one must look at the current composition of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, which is led by Mayor Neetu Kiran of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Deputy Mayor Mohd Idrees Khan of the AIMIM. In the previous election, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 27 out of 60 wards, while AIMIM secured 16 and BRS took 14.

Despite the BJP’s numbers, a tactical alliance between BRS and AIMIM allowed them to reach the required strength of 30 corporators to hold power.

Current indicators suggest that Congress is now exploring a similar tactical alignment, potentially seeking AIMIM support to wrest the Mayor’s post away from the BRS-BJP influence. Simultaneously, the party is bracing for a stiff challenge from the BJP, where local MP Dharmapuri Arvind is reportedly conducting extensive groundwork to ensure his party reaches a clear majority this time around. In a sharp critique of his opponents, Mahesh Kumar Goud has urged voters to reject politics based on religion, questioning the BJP’s achievements during its 12-year tenure at the Centre and accusing it of exploiting faith for electoral gains.

He emphasised a focus on the welfare of the poor over caste or religious divisions. Beyond the municipal seats, Congress is also targeting a sweep of MPTC and ZPTC seats to fortify its position for the MLC vote. Speculation is also mounting that Minorities Welfare Minister Mohd Azharuddin could be the party’s candidate for the MLC seat if the notification is issued before 30 April.

Determined to reverse its history of setbacks in local body elections, the Congress leadership has effectively turned Nizamabad into the most watched political battleground in the state.