Congress spearheads work to quell discontent

Nagarkurnool: As Nagar Kurnool Congress MP ticket went to Mallu Ravi, many leaders who were hoping for the MP seat are very unhappy.

The leaders of the Congress party are engaged in the task of appeasing the disgruntled leaders. Former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar, Congress SC Cell District President Mallepally Jagan and others tried hard for the Congress ticket. The party's leadership has shown its eyes towards Malluravi.