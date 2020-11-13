Congress stages maha dharna in Jagtial

Jagtial: Congress senior leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy demanded the government to purchase fine variety of paddy by fixing minimum support price of Rs 2,500 per quintal. Party leaders along with farmers took out padayatra for three kilometres from bus stand and staged maha dharna in front of the Collectorate in Jagtial on Thursday.

MLC T Jeevan Reddy said that following the government's directive, farmers cultivated fine variety of paddy in more acres then earlier, by investing huge amounts of money across the State. But the government did not announce minimum support price for the fine variety paddy and cheating the farmers, he alleged.

Cultivation was increased this year but the recent heavy rains and attack of pests have damaged most of the crops and farmers incurred heavy loss. The government did not send any official to conduct survey for paying compensation to the farmers, till date, he pointed out. Instead of supporting the farmers by estimating crops loss and purchasing food grains, the government is trying to cheat them by imposing restrictions, he alleged.

MLC Jeevan Reddy demanded the government to purchase the fine variety of paddy for Rs 2,500 per quintal and sanction compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre immediately for the crop loss.

Later, the Congress leaders led by MLC T Jeevan Reddy submitted a representation to District Collector G Ravi at his chamber in the Collectorate.