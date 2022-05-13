Congress tears into government for allocating land to TRS

Hyderabad: All-India Congress Committee spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan on Thursday strongly objected to the State government allocating 4,935 square yards prime land worth Rs 100 crore in Banjara Hills to ruling TRS party for construction of its Hyderabad district office.

Sravan questioned the need for land allotment for district party office, when there is already TRS State office spread over an acre in the same locality. Demanding the government to immediately cancel the order allocating land for TRS party office, he warned that Congress would launch a mass agitation. It will obstruct loot of valuable public land by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his supporters in the name of party office.

Accusing the TRS of encroaching all prime lands in city, Sravan stated that the government was not constructing double bedroom houses in Hyderabad citing non-availability of land but was allocating crores worth prime land to the party for constructing its district office. He came down heavily on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for issuing orders to allocate prime land close to the State party office.

The Congress leader pointed out that the then government in 2004 had allotted 4,840 square yard land to TRS to construct a party office building for using it for political purposes, but KCR in violation of the government policy and guidelines constructed and is running a private news channel.

He alleged that the TRS was misusing official machinery to grab prime land in city, while Congress party's headquarters in Telangana, Gandhi Bhavan is still being run in a leased premises.