Congress to celebrate 30 years of BC-E reservation

Hyderabad: The Congress party has announced a series of events to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the introduction of Muslim reservation in undivided Andhra Pradesh, culminating in a grand event on August 25.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Hyderabad DCC President Mohammed Waliullah Sameer and senior leader Mateen Shareef emphasised the transformative nature of the reservation policy. They stated that the Congress party has revolutionised the lives of nearly 20 lakh poor Muslims by providing a four per cent quota in jobs and education since 2004–05.

Despite interruptions due to legal challenges, the policy has brought substantial improvements to the lives of many poor families over the past two decades.

Sameer Waliullah informed that, as part of the celebration, the Congress party will conduct campaigns at the grassroots level, in mainstream media, and on social media. These campaigns will include interactive sessions with beneficiaries of the reservation policy in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States, highlighting hundreds of success stories. On August 25, a major event is planned, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as the chief guest. The event will feature a documentary, a photo exhibition, and participation from top Congress leaders and Muslim representatives from across the country. He said further details of the events would be disclosed soon.

Sameer emphasised that, despite ongoing legal challenges, the policy has benefited nearly 20 lakh Muslims in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He highlighted the role played by Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir, who was elected as an MLA in 1989 and initiated the drive for Muslim reservation by establishing the country's first Minorities Welfare Department and introducing a Minority Welfare Budget as a minister.

"Due to the four per cent reservation, the Muslim community has seen significant advancements, with nearly 14,000–15,000 doctors, over five lakh engineers, and many other graduates emerging from professional courses. Despite facing numerous legal and political battles, the Congress party and Shabbir Ali have relentlessly fought to secure and protect Muslim reservation," Sameer Waliullah said.