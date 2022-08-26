Congress to field Palvai Sravanthi in Munugode

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress is moving fast in taking political decisions with regard to the byelection to the Munugodu Assembly constituency. The TPCC leadership has finalised senior Congress leader Palvai Sravanthi as the party candidate in the byelection. All the senior leaders attended the meeting presided over by state party in-charge Manickam Tagore at Gandhi Bhavan here on Thursday and took a collective decision to field Sravanthi as Congress candidate.

While the BJP has already hinted at fielding Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy as its candidate, the ruling TRS is struggling to find a winning horse for the Munugodu byelection.

Congress sources said the party leaders inclined to field a woman candidate in the byelection as the survey clearly indicated that the Congress' winning prospects would be bright if Sravanthi is in the fray. State PCC president A Revanth Reddy explained the party in-charge and other senior leaders about the challenges being faced by the Congress after sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy quit the post and joined the BJP recently.



"The Congress is moving cautiously to retain the seat as the party victory in the byelection is essential to boost the morale of the cadre and leadership and ready to face the 2023 Assembly elections. Two more leaders from the bypoll-bound constituency requested to allot the party ticket. But the party leadership gave green signal to Sravanthi," he added.

Speaking to mediapersons, Revanth Reddy said the state Congress has finalised Sravanthi as the candidate and it will be officially announced after the AICC election committee gives its final nod in a week. He said the Congress will go for campaign and intensify the party activities soon after the announcement of the name of the party candidate by the Congress high command. The meeting also discussed the ongoing rivalry between Revanth and party state Star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and decided to bury all differences between the two by holding talks soon. Leaders said that Venkat Reddy will be asked to take more responsibilities to register a win in Munugodu since he belonged to the old Nalgonda district.