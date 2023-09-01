Congress to hold its first Congress Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad on September 16 and 17

Hyderabad : The Congress party, which is hoping to come to power in Telangana, is taking the upcoming assembly elections with pride. The aim is to defeat the ruling BRS. In this order, the central leadership of the party will enter the field. It has been decided to hold a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (WCC) at Hyderabad on September 16 and 17.



This will be the first meeting after the reorganization of CWC working group. Telangana PCC proposed to hold this meeting in Hyderabad. With the meeting, it was thought that the state Congress would get excited. The authority agreed to this.



Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi along with 39 working committee members including chief ministers of Congress-ruled states will come to the state for this meeting. With the arrival of the top leaders, the Telangana Congress will get a boost.