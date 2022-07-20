Congress to hold massive protest at ED office today

Hyderabad: The Telangana PCC will be holding a massive protest in front of the Enforcement Directorate's office here on Wednesday, condemning the continuous interrogation of the party's national president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the media persons along with party leaders TPCC working president M Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mallu Ravi and former minister M Shashidhar Reddy, former minister Dr J Geeta Reddy called upon the party leaders and workers to gather in large numbers at the ED office to take part in the protest. They said the BJP led NDA government had increased the prices of petrol and diesel and imposed GST on several essential commodities. Geeta Reddy alleged that the BJP was trying to rule the country by dividing it and added that their party leader Rahul Gandhi had decided to hold a nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra to counter the divisive agenda and divide and rule policy of the BJP.

She alleged that the Central government had filed the ED cases to harass Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and added that they would hold a peaceful rally from Indira Gandhi statue on the Necklace road to Basheer Bagh before holding the protest. Former minister Shashidhar Reddy said the ED had already interrogated Rahul Gandhi for several days and added that the ED was now going to interrogate their party president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday. He said they would hold protests against the harassment of the ED. Shashidhar said that the BJP leaders were of the opinion that the Congress party would be weakened if they harassed Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and added that their party would never be weakened with such moves.

M Anjan Kumar Yadav said the Gandhi family had made several sacrifices for the country and added that Sonia Gandhi had sacrificed the post of Prime Minister. He said they would also hold protests in front of all the Central government offices on July 22 on the same issue.

Mallu Ravi said that the Central government had filed the ED cases with an objective to prevent their party from coming to power at the Centre. He said Sonia Gandhi was being called for interrogation by the ED on the same day, when the results of the elections of the President will be declared. He made it clear that neither Sonia Gandhi nor Rahul Gandhi faced any kind of allegations of corruption so far.