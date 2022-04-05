Congress to target Centre over paddy issue

Hyderabad: After the TRS party, Congress too has decided to corner the Central government over the paddy issue as its agenda to regain lost political ground in Telangana. The party high command took this decision on Tuesday a day after Rahul Gandhi had a meeting with State leaders. It is reported that Rahul will address a public meeting on April 28 in Warangal and will chair a meeting with all the party senior leaders in Hyderabad on April 29.

On April 4,AICC leader Rahul Gandhi held a brainstorming meeting with Telangana Congress leaders and instructed them to set aside all differences and strive to win the next Assembly elections in Telangana.

Rahul has told the party leaders that the party candidate names will be announced six months before the Assembly Elections in Telangana. All the candidates should stay in their respective assembly segments and fight the elections aiming to defeat the ruling TRS. Rahul Gandhi directed the party leaders to take up people's issues and expose the failures of the TRS-led State and BJP ruling Union government.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, TPCC President A Revanth Reddy said 39 leaders participated in the meeting with Rahul. The AICC leader asked the party leaders to work unitedly till the next elections. Rahul assured that he will visit Telangana and attend the dharnas and agitations organised by Telangana Congress in the coming days.