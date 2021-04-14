Congress turned 70K acres into barren lands: Minister Jagadish

Nagarjuna Sagar: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy criticised that the Congress had a history of transforming 70,000 acres of fertile lands into barren lands under Sagar left canal for a period of five decades. He mocked at Congress leaders for asking votes on behalf of the party candidate K Jana Reddy, who did nothing for this region even after serving as a Minister for 14 years and serving as an MLA of Sagar constituency.

Along with party candidate for Sagar byelection Nomula Bhagath Kumar, the Minister campaigned in Kottapally village of Anumula mandal in the constituency on Tuesday. He blamed Jana Reddy for the backwardness of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency and reminded that the people of the constituency found out the true colors of Jana Reddy and rejected him in 2018 general elections. He said besides supplying water to the first major, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao himself laid foundation stone for Nellikallu Lift irrigation project to realise the decades-old dream of Nellikallu farmers. He clarified that people of Sagar constituency are unable to believe Congress leaders' fresh assurances of development of the constituency during campaign as their candidate Jana Reddy did nothing during his 35 years tenure.

Minister Jagadish Reddy said the people of this region understood what development means and what welfare means after the TRS came to power in the State. CM KCR's measures for the development of Sagar constituency would help party candidate Nomula Bhagath to win Sagar byelection to be held on April 17. He exuded confidence that Bhagath will win the seat with the blessings of people of this region.

Minister Jagadish appealed to the people of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency to attend CM KCR's meeting to be held in Halia town on Wednesday (April 14) to listen to the action of plan of Sagar development in CM's own words.