Congress wants re-voting in three constituencies of Hyd
Hyderabad: Alleging that the MIM party resorted to rigging and bogus voting in three Assembly constituencies of the State capital, Congress on Friday urged the Election Commission to stop counting votes in Chandrayanagutta, Bahadurpura, and Charminar Assembly constituencies until completion of the verification of CCTV footage.
In a letter to the CEC, Congress party leader G Niranjan alleged that the MIM party had polluted the entire polling process by resorting to the bogus voting in the three Assembly constituencies. He also alleged that the MIM party leaders resorted to attacks on the Congress leaders and activists. He alleged that the officials of the Election Commission had failed to stop the MIM party leaders and activists from committing the electoral malpractices. He demanded that the EC examine the CCTV footage of all the polling stations from the three Assembly constituencies and take action against the accused.