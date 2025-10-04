Congress will clinch victory in Jubilee Hills by-election: Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad’s in-charge Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar, expressed strong confidence that the Congress party is poised to secure victory in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. Urging the ruling Congress to replicate their success from the recent Secunderabad Cantonment election, he underscored the government's commitment to welfare and development initiatives.

On Saturday, Minister Prabhakar laid the foundation stone for several development projects within the Jubilee Hills constituency. Speaking to the media during the event, he announced the beginning of construction for CC roads and a community hall in the Erragadda division, which will cost approximately Rs 2.16 lakh. Additionally, he revealed plans for the renovation of sewerage canals, estimated at ₹54 lakh, and a new park designed to benefit local residents.

He instructed officials to ensure the inclusion of walking tracks and children's play areas within the park and highlighted the importance of addressing drinking water and sanitation issues in the region.

Minister Prabhakar also noted the distribution of over 60,000 new ration cards in Hyderabad, along with provisions of 200 units of free electricity and gas cylinders for Rs 500. He condemned attempts by certain individuals using sympathy tactics to solicit votes in Jubilee Hills, asserting that the community would recognise the tangible benefits of the government's development efforts.

Stressing that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is committed to the development of Jubilee Hills, he encouraged voters to support the ruling Congress party in the by-election, mentioning the distribution of double bedroom houses and free bus services for women provided by the RTC.