Congress will excel in civic polls: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated that the Congress would excel in upcoming municipal elections. He participated in Christmas celebrations held at Nalgonda on Wednesday. Speaking to the media outside a church, he said the voters were always with the Congress in any election and added that the party is ready for municipal elections.



Exemplifying the results of MP elections, he exuded confidence that same result would be repeated in Municipal elections. He stated that the Congress will win 40 to 50 percent of municipal seats in the State. He urged the unemployed youth, employees and other sections who were betrayed by the State government to teach a lesson to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao by supporting the Congress in the upcoming municipal elections. He branded State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy as a TRS agent and added that the Congress will sweep all municipalities in Bhongir parliament jurisdiction.